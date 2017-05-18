    ×

    Politics

    Commerce's Wilbur Ross: The FBI's Russia investigation is based on just 'rumors and innuendo'

    • The Commerce secretary says he hopes newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller can bring the inquiry to a head so the media can move on.
    • The investigation is a distraction, but President Donald Trump is still running the country effectively, says Wilbur Ross.
    Wilbur Ross, U.S. secretary of commerce, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.
    Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Wilbur Ross, U.S. secretary of commerce, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.

    "There's no there, there." That's how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross described the FBI's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

    In a rare response from a Trump Cabinet member, Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday the inquiry is a "sideshow" based on "rumors and innuendo."

    Reacting to the appointment of former FBI Director Bob Mueller as special counsel to oversee the agency's Russian investigation, Ross said he hopes Mueller "brings the matter to a head," so the media can "go on to something else."

    President Donald Trump reacted to the appointment of Mueller in tweets Thursday morning.

    Ross, a billionaire who made his fortune investing in distressed assets, said the investigation is a distraction, but the president is still running the country effectively.

    The Commerce secretary sees "no reason" for the notion that the GOP policy agenda including tax cuts would be delayed.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address