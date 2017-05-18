Commerce's Wilbur Ross: The FBI's Russia investigation is based on just 'rumors and innuendo'

"There's no there, there." That's how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross described the FBI's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

In a rare response from a Trump Cabinet member, Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday the inquiry is a "sideshow" based on "rumors and innuendo."

Reacting to the appointment of former FBI Director Bob Mueller as special counsel to oversee the agency's Russian investigation, Ross said he hopes Mueller "brings the matter to a head," so the media can "go on to something else."

President Donald Trump reacted to the appointment of Mueller in tweets Thursday morning.

Ross, a billionaire who made his fortune investing in distressed assets, said the investigation is a distraction, but the president is still running the country effectively.

The Commerce secretary sees "no reason" for the notion that the GOP policy agenda including tax cuts would be delayed.