Cramer Remix: The stink of Washington hasn’t thrown off these stocks   

Jim Cramer has found that the day after a market selloff, investors find comfort in a different kind of stock than they were buying on the day of the dip.

"These investors are like bloodhounds for growth. They're unleashed," the "Mad Money" host said. "And the stink of Washington doesn't throw them off the scent today."

These buyers do not take Washington's woes into consideration. When their stocks slide, they attribute it to collateral damage caused by weak-handed sellers scared of market collapse.

What kinds of stocks do they buy or hold? The stocks of companies that will likely continue to grow without President Donald Trump's help — companies like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, and the semiconductor plays, the "Mad Money" host said.