Cramer Remix: The stink of Washington hasn’t thrown off these stocks   

Finally, after Salesforce reported a 2-cent first-quarter earnings beat and raised its guidance by $100 million for fiscal year 2018, Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff said rival cloud plays simply cannot keep up.
"You can really see we are crushing Oracle," Benioff told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday. "SAP, Microsoft — it's just across the board. We're getting all these great wins in sales, in service in marketing."
Benioff attributed Salesforce's growth in part to the company's recent acquisitions, which included Demandware, an e-commerce play, Krux, an audience engagement company, and Quip, a productivity suite similar to Microsoft Office.
The CEO said that Demandware, now known as the Salesforce Commerce Cloud, greatly exceeded his expectations for the first quarter in helping retailers find their footing in the cloud.
"Every major retailer in the world is going through a huge transformation from being primarily kind of brick-and-mortar based to going online. And, in some cases, just as you mentioned, they're doing both. They're linking their retail, physical presence, with online. That is really powerful. And we're doing all that through the Salesforce Commerce Cloud," he said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
General Mills: "OK, here's the problem with General Mills. It has no growth whatsoever, so you really are hoping for a takeout, which I think is unlikely and you're being paid 3.5 percent for them to get some growth. I don't know when that'll happen. As long as you're happy just getting the dividend and sitting there, that's what you're going to get."
Becton Dickinson: "Oh, man, I love the combination. It's absolutely terrific. It's going to produce returns for a very long time. That is a solid buy."
