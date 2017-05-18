    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: The stink of Washington hasn’t thrown off these stocks   

    Jim Cramer has found that the day after a market selloff, investors find comfort in a different kind of stock than they were buying on the day of the dip.

    "These investors are like bloodhounds for growth. They're unleashed," the "Mad Money" host said. "And the stink of Washington doesn't throw them off the scent today."

    These buyers do not take Washington's woes into consideration. When their stocks slide, they attribute it to collateral damage caused by weak-handed sellers scared of market collapse.

    What kinds of stocks do they buy or hold? The stocks of companies that will likely continue to grow without President Donald Trump's help — companies like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, and the semiconductor plays, the "Mad Money" host said.

    Growth
    Focal.Point | Getty Images

    But the ruckus in Washington could, in a bizarre way, actually quell the market's confusion and help it get back on its feet, Cramer said.

    He pointed to the nomination of ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller to investigate the Russia-Trump-Comey-Flynn fiasco, a candidate both Democrats and Republicans liked for the job.

    "At the end of the day, whether or not it's good for Trump, the appointment of Mueller is definitely good the stock market," Cramer said. "Hopefully he'll bring closure on this issue and we can stop worrying so much about Washington again, except, perhaps, in a positive fashion as we did seven short months ago when President Trump was elected."

    Because the stock market is not Democrat or Republican, Cramer explained. All it craves is resolution.

    Walmart
    Fred Prouser | Reuters
    Walmart

    One thing the market may not get resolution with for a while, however, is the seemingly endless battle of online retail.

    For so long, it seemed like no company could rival e-commerce colossus Amazon, but Cramer thinks one up-and-coming online competitor could give it a run for its money: Wal-Mart.

    "You might think this comparison sounds crazy, even after the excellent quarter Wal-Mart just reported [on Thursday], but when you take a step back, it's pretty clear that these two companies have a lot more in common than you might expect," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Before the rise of Amazon, Wal-Mart's scale and massive array of merchandise shuttered countless smaller stores because they could not compete.

    "Wal-Mart was the great destroyer of retail, the great disruptor, laying waste to mom and pop stores all over the country by offering more products and undercutting them on price," Cramer explained.

    Amazon employs a similar strategy, using its scale to sell items online at their lowest available prices. Most retailers cannot compete, but Wal-Mart's breadth and ability to negotiate with its suppliers enable it to keep pace with Amazon's prices.

    US Concrete CEO: Not Relying on Trump

    In an interview with Cramer on Thursday, US Concrete President and CEO Bill Sandbrook said that business is strong, so strong that companies like his do not need Trump's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to continue outperforming.

    "We're not relying on the Trump infrastructure bill. Those first-quarter results were driven by things done in the Obama administration, the tail-end of his administration, the passing of the FAST Act, which is additional infrastructure spend," Sandbrook said.

    And while the bill would certainly give Sandbrook's concrete and building business a boost, the CEO stressed other factors that were more central to his company's performance.

    "Only 18 percent of our business is infrastructure. The rest depends on a growing, healthy economy. And when you're in Dallas and you're in New York and you're in San Francisco and you travel a lot, you know how busy those cities are," Sandbrook said, referencing the cities where US Concrete does the bulk of its business.

    Marc Benioff
    Frank Muldoon | CNBC
    Marc Benioff

    Finally, after Salesforce reported a 2-cent first-quarter earnings beat and raised its guidance by $100 million for fiscal year 2018, Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff said rival cloud plays simply cannot keep up.

    "You can really see we are crushing Oracle," Benioff told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday. "SAP, Microsoft — it's just across the board. We're getting all these great wins in sales, in service in marketing."

    Benioff attributed Salesforce's growth in part to the company's recent acquisitions, which included Demandware, an e-commerce play, Krux, an audience engagement company, and Quip, a productivity suite similar to Microsoft Office.

    The CEO said that Demandware, now known as the Salesforce Commerce Cloud, greatly exceeded his expectations for the first quarter in helping retailers find their footing in the cloud.

    "Every major retailer in the world is going through a huge transformation from being primarily kind of brick-and-mortar based to going online. And, in some cases, just as you mentioned, they're doing both. They're linking their retail, physical presence, with online. That is really powerful. And we're doing all that through the Salesforce Commerce Cloud," he said.

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

    General Mills: "OK, here's the problem with General Mills. It has no growth whatsoever, so you really are hoping for a takeout, which I think is unlikely and you're being paid 3.5 percent for them to get some growth. I don't know when that'll happen. As long as you're happy just getting the dividend and sitting there, that's what you're going to get."

    Becton Dickinson: "Oh, man, I love the combination. It's absolutely terrific. It's going to produce returns for a very long time. That is a solid buy."

    Questions for Cramer?
