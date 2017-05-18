Google just eliminated one of the biggest flaws with its VR headset

Google announced a major update to its virtual reality platform during the second day of its annual developer conference.

With the new Daydream 2.0 "Euphrates release," owners of the Google Daydream View VR headset will be able to share what they're viewing with other people in the room using Google's "Cast" technology. That means, in order to share content, folks will either need a Chromecast or a Cast-enabled television.

The update eliminates one of the biggest flaws with the headset and brings it on a par with competing and more expensive options — like the Oculus Rift.

It's a big step. VR is a fun but often lonely experience wherein a user is the only one partaking in a particular game or 360-degree video. By sharing what a VR-user is seeing, everyone in the room can partake, or at least react, along with the user. It's possible on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, two more expensive headsets, but requires cords connected to a TV. Google's option even eliminates the cords.

Google did not say exactly when Daydream 2.0 will be released, but it should launch sometime this year.