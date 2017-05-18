Here's how billions of people use Google products, in one chart

Google's influence is pretty staggering: On Android — just one of Google's products — there were 82 billion apps and games downloaded just this past year.

In fact, Google said at its developer conference this week that it has 7 products with over 1 billion users: Gmail, Chrome, Maps, Search, YouTube, Google Play Store and Android, which just hit 2 billion active devices.

To put that in perspective, Facebook has 3 products with over 1 billion monthly users: Facebook itself, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Even products that you may never have heard up draw millions to Google. For instance, 2 million students have taken Google's VR "field trips" and there are 1 million Google FireBase developers, the search advertising company revealed at the conference.

Here are some of the latest statistics Google shared: