Leon Cooperman's Omega settles with SEC for $4.9 million, admits no wrongdoing: DJ, citing letter

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $4.9 million, according to a letter cited by Dow Jones Thursday.

The hedge fund admitted to no wrongdoing and chairman and CEO Cooperman will not be barred or suspended from the industry, the newswire's report of the letter said.

Cooperman and the SEC did not immediately return CNBC requests for comment.

Last September, the SEC accused Cooperman of insider trading. The billionaire hedge fund manager has maintained that the charges are "without merit."

Cooperman told CNBC in January that assets under management shrank by more than half to $3.4 billion.