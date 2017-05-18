Market doesn't know what to believe, will continue to be 'sloppy,' trader says

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 372 points on Wednesday after reports emerged that former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump asked him to back off the investigation into ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Then, later on Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tapped by Deputy U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein to be special counsel, overseeing the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, the Dow gained around 55 points and the S&P 500 rose about 0.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.7 percent.

Bliss said the pop came from rumors about Comey's testimony before Congress earlier this month.

A video of that testimony circulated on trading floors on Thursday, but some traders falsely interpreted an exchange between Comey and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. While some thought James Comey said he was never pressured to end an FBI probe, he actually answered a question specific to the U.S. Attorney General or "senior officials at the Department of Justice."

"In the markets, what we've seen, and what I think we will see going forward, is you sell the rumor, then you buy when they refute the rumor, and we'll have that kind of back-and-forth going for some time," Bliss said.