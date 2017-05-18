Market doesn't know what to believe, will continue to be 'sloppy,' trader says

The market doesn't know what to believe anymore — and that is going to keep stocks range-bound, trader Keith Bliss told CNBC on Thursday.
Equities closed higher on Thursday after having their worst day of the year on Wednesday.
"When you take a look at the antics that are coming out of Washington and trying to put that in a juxtaposition next to pretty good earnings this quarter, pretty good economic activity, macro data that we have coming out right now, that's why you're going to see sloppy markets like this," the senior vice president at Cuttone & Company said in an interview with "Closing Bell."