Wedding bells may have a big influence on your summer vacation plans.

The average guest spent $703 for each wedding last year, with millennials (who are arguably more apt to be in that everyone-I-know-is-getting-married phase of life) shelling out even more, at an average $893 per celebration, according to the American Express Spending & Saving Tracker.

Multiply that by an average three weddings per year, and celebrating other people's marriages is no small expense.

A big contributor: One in 5 weddings is a "destination wedding" somewhere other than the couple's home, per The Knot. Those travel costs can add up for friends and family attending.

Nearly 40 percent of consumers say they have spent more than $600 on travel for a wedding, according to a new survey from Priceline.com. That includes 15 percent who have shelled out $1,000-plus. The travel site surveyed 1,016 adults age 21 and older during February.

Much of that wedding travel may come in the summer, too. It's the second most popular season for weddings, says The Knot — and may also be the right timing for bachelor and bachelorette parties and bridal showers ahead of a fall wedding.

Try these five strategies to keep costs in check: