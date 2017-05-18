Putin is having fun with Trump's troubles — but he may not push the joke too far

"At one level, Putin may find Trump's trials amusing, but he also knows they will make it almost impossible to restore a modicum of order to Russian-American relations."

"I spoke to (Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov) today," said Putin with a smile. "I'll be forced to issue him with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us. Not with me, nor with representatives of Russia's intelligence services. It was very bad of him."

Putin — whom U.S. intelligence services believe is attempting to destabilize the American electoral system — enjoys watching Washington flounder and contributes to that confusion with his statements, experts said. But if Putin keeps joking about Trump's troubles, he may sow more anti-Russia sentiment among Americans who are already inclined to assume the worst about the president.

But Putin — who began Trump's administration hoping to establish better relations with the U.S. — may not try to hinder his American counterpart significantly, experts said.

"At one level, Putin may find Trump's trials amusing, but he also knows they will make it almost impossible to restore a modicum of order to Russian-American relations," said Stephen Sestanovich, a senior fellow for Russian and Eurasian studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"I suspect he regrets that, while also seeing opportunities in having the U.S. brought low," Sestanovich said.