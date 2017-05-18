Putin is having fun with Trump's troubles — but he may not push the joke too far

Russian President Vladimir Putin had fun in recent days at the expense of the United States — but don't expect him to be a permanent thorn in President Donald Trump's side.
Trump's White House has faced chaos since last week, when the president fired James Comey, who was director of the FBI as it investigated possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. This week, questions have risen about whether Trump tried to impede the FBI probe.
Putin seemed to enjoy the confusion following reports that Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats during a meeting in Washington last week. At a news conference Wednesday, Putin offered to provide a transcript of the conversation and said the U.S. is showing "political schizophrenia."