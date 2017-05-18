Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was lambasted Thursday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren for saying that he supported a "21st Century Glass-Steagall" Act, but opposed breaking up banks' commercial and investment banking functions.

"This is bizarre!" fumed Warren, D-Mass., at Mnuchin during a hearing on Capitol Hill that quickly turned contentious when it was her turn to question the Treasury chief.

"Tell me what 21st Century Glass-Steagall means if it doesn't mean breaking apart banks?" asked Warren. She noted, repeatedly, that the original Glass-Steagall Act passed into law in 1933 and repealed in 1999 broke commercial banks apart from investment banks.

Mnuchin tried to dodge Warren on that issue, saying "It is a complicated question."

"I'll bet," Warren snapped.