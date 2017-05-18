    ×

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts Treasury Sec. Mnuchin for 'Orwellian' double-speak about wanting '21st Century Glass-Steagall'

    • Mnuchin said "it is a complicated question" when asked what a 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act means
    • "This is like something straight out of George Orwell," Warren fumed.
    • Mnuchin said breaking up the banks "would be a huge mistake."
    Mnuchin: Breaking up banks from investment banks would be a huge mistake
    Elizabeth Warren and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spar over Glass-Steagall   

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was lambasted Thursday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren for saying that he supported a "21st Century Glass-Steagall" Act, but opposed breaking up banks' commercial and investment banking functions.

    "This is bizarre!" fumed Warren, D-Mass., at Mnuchin during a hearing on Capitol Hill that quickly turned contentious when it was her turn to question the Treasury chief.

    "Tell me what 21st Century Glass-Steagall means if it doesn't mean breaking apart banks?" asked Warren. She noted, repeatedly, that the original Glass-Steagall Act passed into law in 1933 and repealed in 1999 broke commercial banks apart from investment banks.

    Mnuchin tried to dodge Warren on that issue, saying "It is a complicated question."

    "I'll bet," Warren snapped.

    Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA
    Ryan McBride | AFP | Getty Images
    Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA

    Mnuchin continued, saying that "the simple answer, which we don't support, is breaking up banks from investment banks."

    "We think it would be a huge mistake," he said.

    Warren suggested that Mnuchin, who offered to explain his views to her in a private meeting, was engaging in double-speak, particularly since Mnuchin, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Republican Party platform had called for a 21st Century version of Glass-Steagall.

    "This is like something straight out of George Orwell," Warren said.

