That big rotation to European stocks is starting to make a lot of sense

With the U.S. and Brazil beset by political turmoil and Chinese stocks on the downswing, the big trade of 2017 increasingly looks like a rotation to Europe.

Cash already has been flocking across the Atlantic this year. Investors have moved $13.7 billion to European funds, with the past week's allocation of $6 billion the highest one-week flow on record, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

There are multiple factors driving the move.

Most recently, the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election brought assurance that the political far-right faction led by Marine Le Pen would not be allowed to be a significantly disruptive factor.

Other longer-term factors include cheaper valuations for European stocks than their U.S. counterparts and an economy that is on the move. Meanwhile, the biggest domestic stock market sell-off of the year on Wednesday sparked fears about what will happen if President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda stalls under a cloud of investigations.