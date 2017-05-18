These US stocks have the most at risk from the emerging Brazil crisis

Brazil's latest political scandal crushed its stock market and rippled across financial markets, including to the U.S.-traded shares of Brazilian and some U.S. companies with exposure to the South American country.

President Michel Temer, who replaced ousted President Dilma Rousseff, was reported to have been recorded negotiating a bribe to win the silence of ex-House Speaker Eduardo Cunha. The news report cast in doubt not only the economic reforms proposed by Temer, but also his tenure in office. Temer was also reported to be under investigation by the country's top court.