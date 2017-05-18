    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks open lower after biggest sell-off of 2017; Dow's 2-day losses about 400 points

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed the future of Donald Trump's presidency and his chances of moving forward with his pro-growth agenda.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 45 points at the open, bringing its two-day losses over 400 points. Cisco Systems contributed the most losses on the 30-stock index after reporting weak guidance.

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.2 percent.

    Before the open, Dow futures fell about 75 points, while S&P and Nasdaq futures dipped 6.75 points and 2.5 points, respectively. Dow futures briefly fell more than 100 points.

    U.S. equities suffered their worst day of the year Wednesday, with the Dow dropping 372 points, on the back of news that former FBI Director James Comey put together a memo outlining a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to halt an investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

    "This is going to linger because the surge in equities since the election was due to expectations of lower taxes and infrastructure spending," said Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies.

    Since the election, the S&P has gained about 10 percent with information technology and financials leading the way. But financials suffered their worst session since June 24 on Wednesday, falling 3 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

    "The question now is whether the threat of an impeachment would be enough to change our current view of markets, and the answer right now is no," said Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, in a note Thursday.

    "We have no way of knowing how much further this story has to run, but even if it turned into the sort of festering mess that bedeviled President Clinton and gripped the country's attention between 1998 and 1999, it is not clear that this would interrupt either the economic cycle or the current bull market," Shaoul said.

    Nevertheless, Treasurys caught a bid as investors sought safety, building in gains made on Wednesday's session. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to 2.2034 percent and the short-term two-year note yield dropped to 1.24 percent.

    Treasurys staged their second-biggest rally of the year Wednesday, as expectations faded that Trump can get tax reform or fiscal stimulus through Congress this year, or maybe even next year.

    In economic news, weekly jobless claims totaled 232,000, below the expected 240,000. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business index rose to 38.8 in May from 22.0 in April.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    —CNBC"s Patti Domm contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---