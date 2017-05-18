Stocks open lower after biggest sell-off of 2017; Dow's 2-day losses about 400 points

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed the future of Donald Trump's presidency and his chances of moving forward with his pro-growth agenda.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 45 points at the open, bringing its two-day losses over 400 points. Cisco Systems contributed the most losses on the 30-stock index after reporting weak guidance.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.2 percent.

Before the open, Dow futures fell about 75 points, while S&P and Nasdaq futures dipped 6.75 points and 2.5 points, respectively. Dow futures briefly fell more than 100 points.

U.S. equities suffered their worst day of the year Wednesday, with the Dow dropping 372 points, on the back of news that former FBI Director James Comey put together a memo outlining a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to halt an investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

"This is going to linger because the surge in equities since the election was due to expectations of lower taxes and infrastructure spending," said Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies.

Since the election, the S&P has gained about 10 percent with information technology and financials leading the way. But financials suffered their worst session since June 24 on Wednesday, falling 3 percent.