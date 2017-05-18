    ×

    Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin addresses Senate Banking Committee

    The Senate, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee holds a hearing to receive a domestic and international policy update from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

    Mnuchin is expected to reiterate the Trump administration's goal for 3 percent or greater gross domestic product growth in congressional testimony Thursday.

    Mnuchin will say that level of growth "is achievable if we make historic reforms to both taxes and regulation," according to prepared remarks for a Senate committee.

