4 tricks to save on summer travel

Here's how to save on your summer travels Monday, 1 May 2017 | 10:14 AM ET | 00:55

If you're planning a summer getaway, better start hunting for deals.

Procrastinating could be a financial miss. Prices for summer airfares are expected to be up to 5.8 percent from last year, according to travel site Hopper.

"Our advice is always to plan ahead as early as possible," said Patrick Surry, chief data scientist at Hopper. "We're already starting to see [summer] prices rise."

Travelers may have already missed one deal window: Comparison site Hipmunk estimated that early May was one of the best times for booking summer airfares.

Here's how to make sure you're scoring a deal: