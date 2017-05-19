Bitcoin hits $1,900 to reach record high with market cap up $3.7 billion this week alone

Bitcoin broke through the $1,900 mark for the first time on Friday, hitting an all-time high, driven by global political uncertainty and key developments within the cryptocurrency world.

The digital currency was trading at around $1922.54 in the early hours of Friday and had moved as high as $1934.24, according to Coindesk's bitcoin price index. The current level marks around a 6.8 percent rise from a week ago.

Bitcoin's market capitalization is now $31.41 billion, up $3.69 billion from Monday.

A number of factors are responsible for bitcoin's rise from increased trading in Japan to debates over the future the bitcoin's underlying technology.