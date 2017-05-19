Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has slammed British newspaper The Daily Mail, accusing it of publishing fake news articles and "hyped up" headlines.

Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Wales, who has started up a new site called Wikitribune to tackle the problem of fake news, took aim at the Mail.

"I think what they've done brilliantly in this ad funded world (is) they've mastered the art of click bait, they've mastered the art of hyped up headlines, they've also mastered the art of, I'm sad to say, running stories that aren't true," Wales told CNBC in a TV interview.

"And that's why Wikipedia decided not to accept them as a source anymore. It's very problematic, they get very upset when we say this, but it's just fact, so there you go."

In February, Wikipedia, the site which allows community members to contribute entries, banned the Daily Mail from being cited as a source on its pages, deeming the publication to be "generally unreliable".

CNBC has reached out to DMG Media, the owner of the Daily Mail, but is yet to receive a comment.

At the time Wikipedia banned the Daily Mail as a source, however, a spokesperson for the newspaper hit back.

"For the record, the Daily Mail, in common with most reputable academic institutions, banned all its journalists from using Wikipedia as a sole source in 2014 because of its unreliability," a spokesperson said in February.