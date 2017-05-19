David, a 54-year-old portfolio manager in New York, said he looked around his office when he turned 50, and realized he needed to do something. The days when investors look for a wise, old money manager were disappearing.

"I noticed some colleagues who look older than they are actually starting to have problems. So I decided I wanted to remain relevant and marketable," said David, who requested that his last name be withheld.

That "something" was Botox injections every three months to smooth out lines on his face. He says the $1,000-per-procedure investment keeps him looking 40-something — and keeps his clients happy.

"People do tend to look at external appearance. When your clients think you are younger, they think you are more savvy with technology, social media," he said.