Man detained after trying to break into Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight

A man who tried to enter the cockpit of an a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu was arrested Friday.

The airline said Flight 31, an Airbus A321, aircraft landed safety at Honolulu International Airport at 11:35 a.m. local time.

"Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu," American said in an emailed statement. "American is in touch with federal law enforcement."

CNBC reached out to the FBI office in Honolulu for comment as well as the Hawaii Department of Transportation and local police.

The plane landed with a military escort, according to HawaiiNewsNow. A military spokesman in Hawaii declined to comment when reached by CNBC.

"Once the Airbus A321 was in the air, the man allegedly tried to break through the cockpit door," HawaiiNewsNow reported, citing "multiple sources." It said the man was taken into custody by U.S. agents as well as local law enforcement.

A spokesperson for LAX, where the flight departed at 8:43 a.m. local time on Friday, confirmed they were aware of the incident but declined further comment.