A massive cyberattack that struck 300,000 computers in 150 countries earlier this month has begun to slow, but experts warn there is more to come — including the ability to hack fingerprint readers.

"It is going to get worse before it gets better because we've becoming more reliant [on technology]… More sophisticated attacks will be hard to prevent," said Stuart Okin, a senior vice president of product at 1E, a cybersecurity firm that helps companies keep software up to date.

The latest hacking threats were WannaCry, a type of ransomware, and Adylkuzz, malware that takes over computers and servers to solve complex math equations that mine, or create, virtual currencies like Bitcoin. Ransomware locks up computer files and demands payment to get them back.

Each malware is known as a worm, malicious software that spreads from connected computer to computer without the user needing to click on a link or download a file.

These threats are currently targeting businesses, but consumers may face similar threats. The best protection is to buy software from legitimate sources, install updates, use anti-virus and firewall software, and back-up, according to Steven Grossman, vice president of strategy at Bay Dynamics, a cybersecurity analytics company.

"I don't think I would ever advise anybody to pay a ransom, but the reality is if you're caught losing your family photos, losing your financial information, and you have no backups, you may be in a difficult situation and try to pay it," Grossman told CNBC's "On The Money."