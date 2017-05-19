There's a mad house, not a house of cards on Capitol Hill, says Russian bank CEO

"We're sometimes stunned by the news coming (from and) statements made by Capitol Hill," Andrey Kostin, VTB president and CEO told CNBC Friday.

Anti-Russian sentiment in the U.S. has made the heart of government seem to be "not a house of cards, (but more) like a mad house," he added.

In the current climate of finger pointing, and amid ongoing investigations into U.S. President Donald Trump's ties with Russia, Washington D.C., "doesn't allow Mr. Trump to build any policy … at all with Russia," Kostin argued. Any attempt made by the White House to establish a diplomatic relationship with Russian officials "is viewed as nearly a crime" by Trump's opponents, he added.