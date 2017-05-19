    ×

    There's a mad house, not a house of cards on Capitol Hill, says Russian bank CEO

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meet at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 10, 2017.
    Russia Foreign Minister Press Office | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    "We're sometimes stunned by the news coming (from and) statements made by Capitol Hill," Andrey Kostin, VTB president and CEO told CNBC Friday.

    Anti-Russian sentiment in the U.S. has made the heart of government seem to be "not a house of cards, (but more) like a mad house," he added.

    In the current climate of finger pointing, and amid ongoing investigations into U.S. President Donald Trump's ties with Russia, Washington D.C., "doesn't allow Mr. Trump to build any policy … at all with Russia," Kostin argued. Any attempt made by the White House to establish a diplomatic relationship with Russian officials "is viewed as nearly a crime" by Trump's opponents, he added.

    "I don't know what people want, a nuclear war between the two secret powers?" Kostin questioned.

    Kostin was speaking on the tenth anniversary of VTB's initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

    "It's very unfortunate because on the level of ordinary people in America, and business people in America, we face a very good response and we work very constructively," Kostin said. He instead called out the "political elite (for) mainly fighting against their own president."

    This has created problems in terms of "rebuilding (the) relationship which we nearly ruined completely during the second term of Mr. Obama's presidency," Kostin explained.

