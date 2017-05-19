Trump’s trip and retail earnings: Here’s what could drive the market next week

Three ways you could make money next week 1 Hour Ago | 01:10

2. President Trump's trip

Gibbs is keeping an eye on Trump's first foreign trip as president, a voyage that includes visits to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Vatican.

"Trump's first trip is very unusual because, typically, presidents don't do such a long marathon, hitting five cities. We could see some added market volatility if there are any political missteps," Gibbs said.

3. Retail earnings on tap

Retail stocks have struggled this year, and Gibbs is watching quarterly earnings set for next week.

"We've got some big names next week, high-end and low-end; Tiffany's, down to Big Lots, as well as Lowe's. We'll see if next week wraps up Q1 earnings season on a high point," Gibbs said.

Tiffany's is set to report quarterly results next Wednesday before the opening bell, and analysts are expecting earnings of 70 cents per share, according to FactSet data. Lowe's is set to report the same morning before the market's open, and analysts are expecting earnings of $1.06 per share.

Meanwhile, Big Lots is expected to report quarterly earnings next Friday before the opening bell, and analysts are forecasting earnings of 99 cents per share.

The XRT, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks retail stocks, has fallen 7 percent year to date.