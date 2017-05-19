Trump’s trip and retail earnings: Here’s what could drive the market next week

As the market concludes its roller-coaster week and President Trump sets out for the first foreign trip of his term, Erin Gibbs, S&P Global portfolio manager, breaks down what key events she is watching for the week ahead.
1. Stocks bounce?
After the major U.S. markets on Wednesday logged their worst session of the year, the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite all closed the week modestly positive. Gibbs is watching for some potential volatility that could be ushered into the markets.
"After this week's stumble, it is possible that they could bounce back, as investors may look at valuations and see some attractive entry points. But we could also have some more political headlines that could push them down," Gibbs said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."