Wall Street looks to close out a tough week in the green

Trying to put a week of controversies behind him, President Donald Trump leaves this afternoon for his first foreign trip since taking office. Trump visits Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy. (Reuters)

Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner personally asked the CEO of Lockheed Martin (LMT) to lower the price of a radar system so Saudi Arabia could afford to include it in an arms deal. (NY Times)

At an afternoon news conference, Trump said he respects the appointment of a special counsel in the FBI's Russia investigation, but said "the entire thing has been a witch hunt." (NY Times)

Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly been kept in the dark about former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn's alleged wrongdoing, in what would be the second time, despite the White House's alleged knowledge of them. (NBC News)

James Comey, who was fired last week as FBI director, is said to have been dismayed by President Trump's attempts to build a personal relationship with him in the midst of the Russia investigation. (NY Times)

President Trump next week will propose the U.S. can balance the federal budget over 10 years with substantial cuts to safety-net programs such as food stamps and other anti-poverty efforts, combined with a tax and regulatory overhaul aimed at boosting economic growth rate. (WSJ)

Lines are long as the polls are open in Iran's presidential election today, in which Hassan Rouhani is seeking a second term. Rouhani, a moderate cleric, negotiated the landmark nuclear deal with the U.S. and other world powers in 2015. (BBC News)

Owners of nearly 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags are eligible for financial assistance in getting their vehicles fixed and up to $500 in compensation under the terms of a new consumer settlement with several automakers.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors has settled with the SEC for $4.9 million over insider trading charges. The hedge fund admitted to no wrongdoing and chairman and CEO Cooperman won't be barred or suspended from the industry. (CNBC)

Uber has threatened to fire Anthony Levandowski, the top engineer from its self-driving car unit, who's at the center of the company's legal battle with Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL). (WSJ)

Shares of Dynegy (DYN) were soaring about 20 percent in premarket trading after a report that Vistra Energy (VST) made a takeover bid for its debt-burdened rival power producer. (WSJ)

The CFO of T-Mobile (TMUS) said the wireless carrier would benefit from a combination with rival Sprint (S). He did not rule out possible combinations with NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) or Charter (CHTR). (Reuters)

IBM (IBM), a pioneer of remote work, is giving thousands of its work-from-home employees in the U.S. a choice this week: Abandon your off-site workspaces and relocate to a regional office, or leave the company. (WSJ)

Facebook (FB) has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to stream 20 Friday night games this season, starting with tonight's matchup between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. (Variety)

After nearly 150 years, the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus prepares to take its final bow before a sold-out crowd at Nassau Coliseum in the suburbs of New York City on Sunday. (NBC News)