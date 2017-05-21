Captain Japan and Kid Kiwi work to rescue TPP

Like free-trade superheroes, Japan and New Zealand are spearheading efforts to make the Trans-Pacific Partnership a reality without the United States.



Though the U.S. accounted for the lion's share of the bloc's gross domestic product (GDP) at 60 percent, trade ministers from the two countries say that hasn't tarnished the deal's main selling point: Slashing regional tariffs and improving market access in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region.



"In our TPP, we had addressed the issue of digital trade, intellectual property, as well as customs procedures and trade facilitation," said Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko, in a First on CNBC interview. "Even with 11, very good free trade can flow as a result of it."



The bolder language and the promise of action marks a new chapter in the tortuous saga of this landmark trade deal. Japan was a latecomer to the agreement and when U.S. President Donald Trump said after being elected he would pull the U.S. out of the deal, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "The TPP would be meaningless without the United States." It's a sentiment the Japanese side repeated in January after Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the U.S. from the pact.



Keeping it alive



But New Zealand, alongside Australia, sought to keep TPP 11 moving. New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay has spent much of this year on the road, selling the plan to keep the agreement alive to partners who worried the absence of the U.S. wouldn't make the pact worthwhile.



"The value of TPP is just not about the economics," said McClay in an interview with CNBC on Sunday. "It's a common set of very high quality rules that stretch from countries in North America to Asia across the Pacific. It's a great achievement and it means that many barriers that our exporters, our businesses face when trying to trade across borders will be, over time, removed."



There's a lot at stake for New Zealand, which had roughly $70 billion in trade in 2016, approximately what it spent on government services.



No going back



U.S. trade envoy Robert Lighthizer said there was no going back on President Trump's withdrawal from the TPP. "The United States pulled out of the TPP and it's not going to change that decision," Lighthizer told a media conference on Sunday.

Still Japan's Hiroshige Seko, in his interview with CNBC, echoed the comments of his counterparts that the door would always be open should the U.S. decide to return.