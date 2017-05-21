Trump budget proposal reportedly includes massive Medicaid cuts, ability to limit anti-poverty benefits

U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal this week will include massive cuts to Medicaid and to other anti-poverty programs, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.

The proposed cuts to Medicaid, which provides health care to people with low incomes, would come in at more than $800 billion over 10 years, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating that would cut off benefits for around 10 million people over the period, the report said.

It would also indicate Trump was rejecting some Senate Republicans' calls to not reverse the Medicaid expansion under the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act, the report said.

The full Washington Post article can be read here.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.