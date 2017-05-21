What’s the deal with Trump and the orb?

In a 140-characters-or-less world, it's a moment destined to become a meme: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, laying hands on a glowing orb.
It was a scene that appeared straight out of any number of science fiction or horror movies.
What was actually happening: The "orb" is an illuminated globe at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia.
As part of the center's opening ceremony, Trump, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi put their hands on the glowing ball.
But the Internet has never let facts stand in the way of a meme. Twitter quickly took up the mantle.
Riyadh Summit: .@KingSalman of Saudi Arabia & @POTUS Trump inaugurate Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology. #RiyadhSummit
Matthew Yglesias: "Elites scoff, but in the working class suburbs of Grand Rapids voters are glad Trump is practicing orb magic with Arab dictators."
Oliver Willis: "With this orb we shall escape from the Phantom Zone, and Superman will never see us coming!"
ShriLL: oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way
BrooklynDad_Defiant!: Spicer: All I can say is the President is fatigued now because he streamed his awesome cosmic powers into The Orb. PERIOD.
Darth: "find...the...hobbit..."
Warren Leight: Knew I'd seen it somewhere before.
Lyta Gold: I want to make a joke about Orb but I'm pretty sure the existence of Orb means the time for joking has passed