What’s the deal with Trump and the orb?

In a 140-characters-or-less world, it's a moment destined to become a meme: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, laying hands on a glowing orb.

It was a scene that appeared straight out of any number of science fiction or horror movies.

What was actually happening: The "orb" is an illuminated globe at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the center's opening ceremony, Trump, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi put their hands on the glowing ball.

But the Internet has never let facts stand in the way of a meme. Twitter quickly took up the mantle.

