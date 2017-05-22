Current high valuations of many assets are forcing investors to look for new solutions.



Thematic investments, that benefit from long-term societal trends, can help investors to better navigate through the daily ups and downs of the financial markets.



Demographics, transformational socioeconomic and political developments, as well as technological and scientific progress are at the core of these themes. But as always, the devil is in the detail. What is at the heart of these core themes and where is there scope for investment?

A publication, just published by experts at Credit Suisse, highlights five long-term themes, "supertrends", expected to dominate in the coming years and provide investment opportunities: