UK police say controlled explosion near Manchester stadium site of deadly blast was not an explosive device

UK police have confirmed a deadly blast at a stadium in the city of Manchester is being treated as a terrorism incident, Reuters reported on Tuesday, adding the death toll was at least 19 people with more than 50 injured.

Reuters subsequently reported that a second suspected device destroyed in a controlled explosion turned out to be clothing.

Earlier, a BBC reporter said the incident was being viewed as a terrorism incident, with an investigation underway as emergency service crew scrambled at the site of the blast.