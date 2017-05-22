    ×

    UK police say controlled explosion near Manchester stadium site of deadly blast was not an explosive device

    Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion. Police have confirmed they are responding to an incident during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue.
    UK police have confirmed a deadly blast at a stadium in the city of Manchester is being treated as a terrorism incident, Reuters reported on Tuesday, adding the death toll was at least 19 people with more than 50 injured.

    Reuters subsequently reported that a second suspected device destroyed in a controlled explosion turned out to be clothing.

    Earlier, a BBC reporter said the incident was being viewed as a terrorism incident, with an investigation underway as emergency service crew scrambled at the site of the blast.

    "Senior national counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London. Early estimates put fatalities at Manchester Arena in double figures," a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

