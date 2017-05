President Trump began his trip in Saudi Arabia over the weekend and is expected to arrive in Israel today in an attempt to re-energize the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

He'll meet with leaders from both Palestine and Israel, according to Reuters. Trump will then fly onto Italy, the Vatican and Belgium during his time abroad.

Meanwhile in the central bank sphere, a number of Fed members are expected to speak on Monday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Conference, with Fed Governor Lael Brainard also set to deliver remarks.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be in Philadelphia where he will be commenting on the "link between physical and economic wellbeing" at the Jefferson College of Health Professions and Jefferson College of Pharmacy Commencement Ceremony.