The 25 best cities in the U.S. for people under the age of 35

21. Corpus Christi, Texas
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: The cost of living in Corpus Christi is 12 percent lower than average.
22. Raleigh, N.C.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Raleigh has 46 percent more full-time, entry-level job openings than the other cities studied by Growella. Also, the cost of living in Raleigh is lower than average, contributing to an 11 percent higher than average "strength of paycheck."
23. Dayton, Ohio
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: Dayton is in the top 25 for lowest commuting times, and it's ranked number 20 for both cost of living and "strength of paycheck." Dayton comes in at 16 for the number of full-time, entry-level job openings.
24. Lexington, Ky.
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: The cost of living in Lexington is about 10 percent lower than the average.
25. Knoxville, Tenn.
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: Knoxville has an above average number job openings combined with solid salaries and a cost of living 13 percent below average.
*For the purposes of Growella's rankings, millennials were considered anyone between the ages of 20 to 34.