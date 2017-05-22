VISIT CNBC.COM

The 25 best cities in the U.S. for people under the age of 35

Durham, North Carolina
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Durham, North Carolina

The so-called "urban wave" of young people moving to cities continues. So which are the best ones for millennials to live in?

According to Growella, mid-size cities Durham, N.C., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Nashville, Tenn. top the list.

"For each city, we wanted to ask: 'If you lived here, could you make it?'" explains financial education website Growella founder Dan Green.

Nashville, Tennessee.
Swapan Jha | Moment Open | Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee.

For the rankings, Cincinnati-based Growella measured and weighted the following six factors:

  1. How many entry-level jobs are available in the city? (7.5 percent of score)
  2. How much time is spent commuting in the city? (7.5 percent of score)
  3. What's the public transportation situation like in the city? (10 percent of score)
  4. How many other young people live there? (15 percent of score)
  5. What's the after-work and weekend scene like in the city? (10 percent of score)
  6. How far does a paycheck get you in the city? (50 percent of score)

Cities with a score of 90 or above were graded an "A." Here are the top 25 cities.

1. Durham, N.C.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials*: The number of available jobs in Durham is almost three times higher than the average of the cities analyzed. At the same time, the cost of living is 6 percent lower than the national average, and it ranked in the top 15 for ease of commute. Durham is also in the top five for the number of other young people (ages 20 to 29) living there.

2. Pittsburgh, Pa.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Salaries in Pittsburgh are average compared to other cities analyzed, but because the cost of living is 11 percent lower than average, the paycheck goes further. Also, the percentage of people who walk or take public transportation in Pittsburgh is 92 percent higher than the average for other cities.

A view of Pittsburgh
UniversalImagesGroup | Getty Images
A view of Pittsburgh

3. Nashville, Tenn.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: There number of job openings in Music City is 42 percent higher than the average for cities Growella studied. Also, Nashville ranked eighth for "strength of paycheck," which measures take-home pay after living expenses.

4. Des Moines, Iowa
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Des Moines earned it's spot for its strong job market and modest cost of living. There are 41 percent more job openings in Des Moines than average and the city is in the top 10 for the "strength of paycheck" measure. Also, the city ranks sixth for shortest commute times.

5. Charlotte, N.C.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Job openings are 27 percent better than average in this southern banking hub and your pay check will take you far (ranked seventh in "strength of paycheck"). Also, Charlotte ranks eleventh for availability of local nightlife.

6. Syracuse, N.Y.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: It's easy to get around in Syracuse and there's a pretty hot nightlife scene for young people (it's ranked number two). Syracuse is also in the top 10 for the shortest commute times, according to the Growella data.

7. Columbus, Ohio
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Ohio's capital has better than average job openings and is ranked fifth for the "strength of the paycheck" metric.

Columbus. Ohio.
Swapan Jha | Moment Open | Getty Images
Columbus. Ohio.

8. Austin, Texas
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: The home of the South by Southwest music, film and tech festivals ranked third for "strength of paycheck" and in the top 15 for the number of young people living there.

9. Greenville, S.C.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Greenville has 49 percent more job openings than the average city Growella studied, the cost of living is 12 percent lower and it ranks in the top 20 for young population.

10. Houston, Texas
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Houston topped the list for its "strength of paycheck" ranking. After taxes and weighed for cost of living, your take-home income goes further in Houston than any other city Growella analyzed.

11. Albany, N.Y.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Albany secured its spot in the top 15 in part for its public transportation system, the local Capital District Transportation Authority. Just over one in 10 residents walk or use public transit to get to work.

12. Dallas, Texas
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Dallas's "strength of paycheck" measure is almost 24 percent better than average and the cost of living is 11 percent lower than average.

Dallas, Texas.
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas.

13. Indianapolis, Ind.
Grade: A
Why it is great for millennials: Indianapolis boasts the fourth strongest paycheck and the second lowest cost of living of all the cities Growella analyzed.

14. Harrisburg, Pa.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Harrisburg, Pa., ranks third for the most jobs available and is in the top 20 for shortest commute times. Also, the number of full-time entry level job openings are more than twice the average, making it a good spot for young people just getting their careers started.

15. Fayetteville, Ariz.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Fayetteville has a reasonably strong "paycheck strength" (it ranked in the top 20). Also, the city was fifth best for shortest commute times and in the top 10 for its young population.

16. Cincinnati, Ohio
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Cincinnati has the ninth strongest paycheck and 17 percent more job openings than average.

Cincinnati, Ohio.
Swapen Jha | Getty Images
Cincinnati, Ohio.

17. St. Louis, Mo.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: St. Louis's "strength of paycheck" is 14 percent stronger than average and the cost of living is 12 percent lower than average.

18. Lubbock, Texas
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Lubbock residents spend the least amount of time commuting compared to any other city Growella studied. Also, it rated second in number of young people living there. Also, Lubbock has a relatively low cost of living and a relatively strong paycheck rank.

19. Gainesville, Fla.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville, it has more young people 20 to 29 than any other city measured. Also, the home of the Gators is in the top 10 for lowest commute times.

20. Omaha, Neb.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Warren Buffett's hometown has a 14 percent lower cost of living than the national average and commute times are 11 percent better than average.

Omaha, Nebraska
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Omaha, Nebraska

21. Corpus Christi, Texas
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: The cost of living in Corpus Christi is 12 percent lower than average.

22. Raleigh, N.C.
Grade: A-
Why it is great for millennials: Raleigh has 46 percent more full-time, entry-level job openings than the other cities studied by Growella. Also, the cost of living in Raleigh is lower than average, contributing to an 11 percent higher than average "strength of paycheck."

23. Dayton, Ohio
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: Dayton is in the top 25 for lowest commuting times, and it's ranked number 20 for both cost of living and "strength of paycheck." Dayton comes in at 16 for the number of full-time, entry-level job openings.

24. Lexington, Ky.
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: The cost of living in Lexington is about 10 percent lower than the average.

25. Knoxville, Tenn.
Grade: B+
Why it is great for millennials: Knoxville has an above average number job openings combined with solid salaries and a cost of living 13 percent below average.

*For the purposes of Growella's rankings, millennials were considered anyone between the ages of 20 to 34.

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

