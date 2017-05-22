The 25 best cities in the U.S. for people under the age of 35

3. Nashville, Tenn.

Grade: A

Why it is great for millennials: There number of job openings in Music City is 42 percent higher than the average for cities Growella studied. Also, Nashville ranked eighth for "strength of paycheck," which measures take-home pay after living expenses.

4. Des Moines, Iowa

Grade: A

Why it is great for millennials: Des Moines earned it's spot for its strong job market and modest cost of living. There are 41 percent more job openings in Des Moines than average and the city is in the top 10 for the "strength of paycheck" measure. Also, the city ranks sixth for shortest commute times.

5. Charlotte, N.C.

Grade: A

Why it is great for millennials: Job openings are 27 percent better than average in this southern banking hub and your pay check will take you far (ranked seventh in "strength of paycheck"). Also, Charlotte ranks eleventh for availability of local nightlife.

6. Syracuse, N.Y.

Grade: A

Why it is great for millennials: It's easy to get around in Syracuse and there's a pretty hot nightlife scene for young people (it's ranked number two). Syracuse is also in the top 10 for the shortest commute times, according to the Growella data.

7. Columbus, Ohio

Grade: A

Why it is great for millennials: Ohio's capital has better than average job openings and is ranked fifth for the "strength of the paycheck" metric.