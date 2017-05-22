White House 2018 budget proposal is out, and it slashes the social safety net

The White House is seeking to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade through steep cuts across most agencies and tough new restrictions on aid to the poor — a dramatic rethinking of the role of government in the American economy.

About half of the money — $1.7 trillion over 10 years — comes from changes to programs such as Medicaid, food stamps and federal student loans that swelled during the Great Recession and long recovery. It also includes previously announced double-digit spending cuts next fiscal year for the Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and the Education Department, among others, and eliminates popular institutions such as the National Endowment for the Arts.

The president's proposed fiscal 2018 budget became public Monday night.

Defense is one of the few areas slated for increased funding. The White House is requesting an additional $25 billion next fiscal year, following a similar bump in the current budget. Veterans Affairs would also get a boost next year, along with the National Nuclear Security Administration.