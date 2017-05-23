A sneak peak inside New York City's first Amazon bookstore

Amazon's first New York City bookstore, Amazon Books, will open on Thursday morning, marking Amazon's highest-profile move into bricks-and-mortar retail to date.

With over 3,000 titles on sale, the Columbus Circle store is one of two stores planned for the Big Apple, and six that are already open around the U.S. By displaying ratings and reviews, the store leverages Amazon's 20 years of book-selling data, in many ways mimicking the experience of Amazon.com.

Amazon Books divides books into sections by what is popular nearby and what is read fastest on Kindle. In the most popular area of the store, books are displayed on shelves in groupings that often recommended together online.