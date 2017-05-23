Aston Martin's future car will 3-D scan your body for the driver's seat

Aston Martin's future car 3-D scans your body to customize the driver's seat Monday, 22 May 2017 | 1:15 AM ET | 01:19

Imagine a Formula One style performance car pulling up next to you at a red light and you have the vision behind Aston Martin's next ambitious project.

"Valkyrie", due in 2019, is a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull and will be made custom for its owner. For one, the driver seat will be made using a 3-D scan of the body, which adds a bit of pressure to the owner to keep his or her figure.

"It's a road car, but we're talking about an extreme performance car," said Patrik Nilsson, Aston Martin's Asia Pacific President.