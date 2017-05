As part of his first foreign trip abroad as President, Trump is currently in the Middle East where he is expected to help revive the stalled peace process between Israel and the State of Palestine.

After Trump touched down in Israel on Monday he said there was a "rare opportunity" now to bring security, stability and peace to the Middle East region and its citizens.

In the central bank space, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are set to speak on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the president traveled to Bethlehem to meet the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. After travelling to parts of the Middle East, the U.S. president will then go on to visit places in Europe.

