Google Fiber, Alphabet's fast gigabit internet service, is now available in Huntsville, Alabama. But instead of laying fiber-optic cables, Google is using fiber from Huntsville Utilities, a city-owned provider of water, electricity and natural gas.
It's an example of CFO Ruth Porat's cost-cutting efforts at work.
In October, the Access fiber business chose to "pause" its expansion efforts in some cities and the company's leader Craig Barratt stepped down, replaced earlier this year by former CenturyLink executive Gregory McCray.
In Huntsville, "Google Fiber is the city's first tenant and will lease part of the network with a non-exclusive arrangement, which allows other providers to lease fiber from the city as well," the blog post said.