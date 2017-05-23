Google Fiber, Alphabet's fast gigabit internet service, is now available in Huntsville, Alabama. But instead of laying fiber-optic cables, Google is using fiber from Huntsville Utilities, a city-owned provider of water, electricity and natural gas.

It's an example of CFO Ruth Porat's cost-cutting efforts at work.

In October, the Access fiber business chose to "pause" its expansion efforts in some cities and the company's leader Craig Barratt stepped down, replaced earlier this year by former CenturyLink executive Gregory McCray.

"Leasing the infrastructure in Huntsville rather than building from scratch allows us to bring Google Fiber to even more people, and even faster," wrote Caroline de Gantes , Google Fiber's head of business operations in Huntsville, in a blog post on Tuesday. The service is available in the northern part of the city.

Additionally, Access has opted to use point-to-point wireless internet to connect people in certain cities in line with the approach of internet service provider Webpass, which Alphabet acquired in June 2016. Last month Alphabet said it would be starting construction for fiber service in Louisville, Kentucky, although the company will be partially drawing on Webpass's wireless technology, according to TechRepublic.

In Huntsville, "Google Fiber is the city's first tenant and will lease part of the network with a non-exclusive arrangement, which allows other providers to lease fiber from the city as well," the blog post said.