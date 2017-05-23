The Fed has been very data dependent and sensitive in the way it acts: Expert Monday, 22 May 2017 | 10:33 AM ET | 03:13

Strategists say there's a good chance the Fed's comments will sound hawkish, and markets could react since traders have been doubting the Fed will be able to raise rates two more times this year. Soft economic data has been a concern, particularly inflation, and markets remain uncertain about the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump's campaign staff and Russia.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in June and then again in September, though the fed funds futures market is reflecting just about a 30 percent chance for the second hike. By December, many economists expect it to pause and focus instead on how it will reduce its balance sheet.

"What would keep them from going [in June]?" said Aaron Kohli, director, rates strategy at BMO. "A small inflation print, but that's a small probability They're locked and loaded and ready to go."

Kohli continued: "If you start to see housing markets weaken, how should that bias your view about how inflation should look in a month?" There's a risk to lower core inflation, he added.

"Shelter costs have been holding up core [inflation]. You've seen weakness in apparel and used cars," said Kohli.