Herbalife shares slide on report China executive has left

Herbalife shares fell more than 5 percent Tuesday after a report in the China Securities Journal said the head of the company's China operations abruptly left the company this week after a 10-year run at the company.

Herbalife did not return a call for comment. China accounts for about 20 percent of Herbalife's overall business.

Additionally, according to Factset and their own Form 4's which document insider sales, several Herbalife executives have sold their entire stakes in the company – and did so between May 9 and May 15. That includes a senior vice president for China and several other Senior executives for many regions where the company does business, including here in North America.

This selling flurry was called "very negative" by insider trading tracker InsiderScore.com.