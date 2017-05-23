Hidden cost of Trump's $110 billion Saudi arms deal: Support for 'endless quagmire' in Yemen

We can't rule out an escalation between Saudi Arabia and Iran: CFR president Monday, 22 May 2017 | 8:39 AM ET | 03:27

"I think we've got be careful about in some ways thinking too much of our Sunni partners and not taking Iran seriously enough," he said. "In particular, I would be very wary of getting involved in Yemen, which has all the fixings of a Middle Eastern Vietnam."

The yearslong civil conflict in Yemen came to a head in March 2015 when the Houthis, a Shiite rebel group, overthrew the internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia soon intervened to prevent the Iran-backed Houthis from consolidating their power on its border.

Two years later, the kingdom finds itself mired in a stalemate, about 10,000 civilians have been killed and a humanitarian crisis is worsening. The Saudi intervention has created an "expensive and endless quagmire" in Yemen, Bruce Riedel, director of the Intelligence Project at the Brookings Institution, wrote this week in an op-ed in Al-Monitor

"The Saudi war effort is dependent upon U.S. support. Congress is increasingly opposed to giving" King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud "and his son a blank check for a war that is causing massive humanitarian damage to the Arab world's poorest country," said Riedel, a Middle East advisor to the last four presidents.

Amnesty International, which has recorded human rights violations by both sides, issued a blistering criticism of the arms deal.

"This deal has President Trump throwing gasoline on a house fire and locking the door on his way out," wrote Eric Ferrero, Amnesty International USA communications director.

"There is damning evidence that war crimes have been committed by the Saudi-led coalition and continuing to arm Saudi Arabia fuels serious human rights violations that are causing overwhelming civilian suffering in Yemen."

The conflict has also allowed al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and, to a lesser extent, the Islamic State to carve out more territory in Yemen.

The White House said the arms deal will bolster "the Kingdom's ability to contribute to counter terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on the U.S. military to conduct those operations."

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said speeches by Middle East leaders during Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia this weekend suggest they are now committed to fighting terrorism.

"Is the bulk of the Islamic world unified with the United States in this effort? This should put that to rest totally," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.