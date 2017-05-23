Jeff Gundlach has a theory on why bitcoin is surging

Jeffrey Gundlach‏, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday there could be a connection between bitcoin prices and the decline in Chinese stocks.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Gundlach noted that bitcoin has doubled in less than 2 months, while the Shanghai composite has fallen "almost 10%" over the same time period. In contrast, most major indexes have climbed so far this year — the MSCI World Index is up nearly 8.8 percent.

The theory is the Chinese search for safe investments outside the country when asset prices fall sends buyers into bitcoin. The Chinese yuan's weakness in the last two years has also contributed to capital flight.

However, now more than just Chinese investors are driving bitcoin's price. Gundlach isn't wrong — there's just more to the story now.

"I think it is part of the equation but not the entire reason for the move in bitcoin," Brian Kelly, CEO of BKCM, told CNBC in an email. He pointed to increased demand from trade denominated in the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar.

Trade in the Japanese yen has taken a greater share of volume, sometimes about half, as local authorities recognized bitcoin as a legal form of pay.