Call me a snowflake, but I am quite sensitive to the harm that President Trump's budget will do to the poorest and sickest among us.

The Washington Post's, Dana Milbank, calls the plan "cruel," as it targets $3.6 trillion in savings, largely from government assistance programs for those in need.

The reason I am especially sensitive to this sort of draconian action, which some have called a "Reverse Robin Hood" budget is that it does, indeed, rob from the poor to give massive tax cuts to the rich.

And what upsets me most is the gutting of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as Food Stamps.

When I was around 15 years old, my father lost his business, in which he had invested every cent my family had. When the business failed, he was forced to declare both professional and personal bankruptcy. The money we intended to use to buy a house after we had moved from Buffalo, New York to Northridge, California was lost.

My parents never owned a house after that and we lived in a series of apartments thereafter.

Immediately after my dad lost the business, and bankruptcy ensued, my father began collecting unemployment and, given my mother's meager earnings as a Catholic schoolteacher, was also forced to apply for food stamps.

As a teacher, my mom didn't work during the summer months and, in the mid-1970s, as a result of choosing a job in a parochial school, the pay was considerably less than what her public school peers earned. As I recall, she earned about $290 per month … when school was in session.

Coupled with my dad's jobless benefits, food stamps filled the void until my father found some sort gainful employment again.

It was a humiliating experience for my parents, and an uncertain time for my siblings and me.