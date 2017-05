They say hindsight is 20/20 — and that's particularly true when it comes to retirement saving.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans have financial regrets, according to a recent report by Bankrate.com. The No. 1 regret? Not saving for retirement sooner, followed by not stashing enough in an emergency fund and taking on too much credit card debt. Bankrate polled over 1,000 U.S. adults in early May.