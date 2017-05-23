PRO Talks: Robert Shiller on Trump, his market outlook

Robert Shiller shares his market views in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.



On President Donald Trump: "He is an inspiration for many people. And many other people don't like him as you may have heard. On the other hand they may still invest in a rising stock market out of belief in his powers," he said.



Shiller is Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University and helped develop the widely-followed S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen in 2013.



He also discusses:

His market outlook

Impact of technology and big data

Economic narratives

Housing bubble

Interest rates

Investor sentiment

