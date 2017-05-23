Treasury's Mnuchin on tax reform: 'Our objective is to get it done this year'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration hopes to pass a plan to overhaul the U.S. tax system by the end of the year.

"Our objective is to get that done this year, and I'm still hopeful that that's the case," he said at the Peterson Foundation Fiscal Summit.

Mnuchin stated clearly that "we're not going to get that done by August," again backing away from the original timeline the White House set for tax reform.

Tax reform — a key Republican effort — partly fueled investor optimism following President Donald Trump's election in November and underpins the optimistic economic growth expectations held by the White House. Amid hurdles to the GOP passing its plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, a coming appropriations process in Congress and controversies that have enveloped the Trump White House, hopes for Republicans quickly passing their agenda have recently stalled out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said he hoped to get tax reform passed in the current Congress, hinting that he may not be hopeful about it passing this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.