Trump's proposed budget borrows a few pages from Obama — literally

Here are the measures, including the amounts the Obama administration estimated could be saved over 10 years — estimates that are also included in Trump's budget, word for word:

"Reduce improper payments government-wide" - $139 billion over 10 years

This line item assumes that the government will continue to cut a variety of improper payments gradually in the next five years — and then dramatically improve those controls 10 years from now. The budget assumes savings of just $719 million in 2019, jumping to $387.0 billion in 2026 and to $57.6 billion by 2027.

"Allow Government-wide use of Customs and Border Protection data to prevent improper payments" - $177 million over 10 years

As proposed by the Obama administration, this measure would help catch improper payments to Social Security recipients who aren't eligible for a monthly benefit if they leave the country for more than 30 consecutive days.



"Authorize Social Security Administration (SSA) to use all collection tools to recover funds" - $41 million over 10 years

This proposal would allow the use of current collection procedures on improper Social Security payments paid to a joint account after a beneficiary has died. It would allow the government to get the money back if the joint account holder cashes the check.



"Hold fraud facilitators liable for overpayments" - $8 million over 10 years

When someone collects a benefit who isn't entitled to it, it's often the result of fraud involving a third party who provides information, such as a doctor who verifies a disability claim. This proposal would let the government go after that third party to get the money back if the claim was fraudulent.



"Increase overpayment collection threshold for Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance" - $848 million over 10 years

This rule applies to the amount the government can collect from future payments to a beneficiary if it makes an overpayment. The main Social Security Insurance program for retirees allows collection of up to 10 percent of the monthly benefit. But a $10 a month limit — established in 1960 — still applies to the Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program.

"Allow SSA to use commercial database to verify real property" - $559 million over 10 years

"The inability to verify eligibility is the largest root case for improper payments in the (Social Security) program and this proposal would help," Mader told the House panel. In some cases, an individual's assets affect their eligibility for benefits.



"Increase oversight of paid tax return preparers" - $439 million over 10 years

This would extend a stepped-up effort by the IRS, begun in 2010, to crack down on "questionable" tax preparers, with the aim of boosting compliance and collecting more taxes.



"Provide more ﬂexible authority for the Internal Revenue Service to address correctable errors" - $655 million over 10 years

This applies to instances when the IRS finds a mathematical error on a tax return. Because Congress spells out, in detail, when the IRS has the authority to correct these errors, some of them are off limits. Expanding that authority would, in theory, catch more mistakes and collect more taxes.

Exclude SSA debts from discharge in bankruptcy - $315 million over 10 years

This proposal is not included in the last Obama administration budget proposal. It would allow the government to collect Social Security overpayments from people who discharge other debts in bankruptcy court.

Use Death Master File to prevent improper payments - $0 million over 10 years

This proposal is included in Trump's budget, but the line item is blank. That may be because IPERIA already requires the Do Not Pay system to include the "death records maintained by the Commissioner of Social Security."