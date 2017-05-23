Several advisors shared the objective actions they take to engender client trust.

"Clients have some unspoken questions," said Kathleen Roth, certified financial planner with Waterstone Financial Services. "Can I trust you? Are you committed? Is this a calling or a job? Do you care about me?"

She described how some of her activities answer these questions.

"The way we present information — for example, using Mind Maps— shows them that we're listening, we're truly trying to understand, we're providing insights, and we're empowering the client," Roth said. "They can say, 'My advisor makes sure I understand completely.'"

Waterstone holds many events that signal to clients that the firm cares about them, she added. "They could be around non-financial life-related issues or just social time," Roth said. "We get to know our clients on a social level.

"We provide a social outlet that lets them know that we are real people, too."

How an advisor views the work transmits to the client, Roth said. "If it's your life's work, I think they know it," she said. "They trust that you will be there for them over time."