Winning! Investing costs have never been this cheap

Investors are paying the lowest fees ever for funds in which they invest, a testament to the growing universe of lower-cost alternatives.

The average expense ratio paid by investors — operating expenses divided by assets — in 2016 fell to 0.57 percent, down from 0.61 percent in 2015 and 0.65 percent in 2014, according to a study released Tuesday by Morningstar.

But it wasn't because the funds themselves were getting cheaper. Instead, investors took advantage of the growing array of options available to them and shifted cash to lower-expense exchange-traded funds.

Indeed, the top 2,000 funds in terms of asset size carried an average expense ratio of 0.72 percent, the same as in the previous two years.

"This indicates that the decline in average mutual fund fees paid by investors stems largely from investors' migration to lower-costs funds and not from fee cuts by the fund management industry," Patricia Oey, senior analyst at Morningstar, said in the report.

The record low in fees paid comes amid a massive shift in investor money from mostly actively managed mutual funds to passively managed exchange-traded funds. The key differences are that active funds employ managers who pick individual stocks and can move in and out of positions while ETFs track market indexes and carry substantially lower fees.