4 things you should give up if you want to be respected at work

When it comes to being happy, research suggests that having influence and receiving respect from others matters more than money.

In a study performed at the Haas School of Business at the University of California , psychologist Cameron Anderson his co-authors followed MBA students before, during and after completing their program, and found that social status was a bigger indicator of happiness than their salary or how much cash they had.

If you want to be seen more favorably at work, career experts say making just a few changes can help you greatly.

Here are 4 things you should consider ditching to gain esteem at work: