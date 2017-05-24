Asia set to open higher after Fed minutes indicate plan to wind down balance sheet, OPEC ahead

Asian market futures pointed up Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve May meeting minutes indicated an unwinding of its balance sheet likely towards the end of the year and as investors look ahead to an OPEC gathering widely expected to extend output cuts.
Minutes released yesterday indicated that the Fed could use a system where cap limits are implemented on how much the Fed would roll off every month without reinvesting. The central bank's balance sheet is currently worth $4.5 trillion.
While the Fed also signalled that interest rates could be raised soon, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members also indicated in the minutes that "it would be prudent" to wait for more evidence that reflected the softer economic data out of the U.S. recently was transitory.
The dollar fell while stocks rose following the release of the minutes. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, traded as low as 97.093 after the news. The dollar index last traded at 97.238.
Over in Asia, Nikkei futures in Chicago were higher by 0.06 percent at 19,755 but Osaka futures traded 0.12 percent down at 19,720. This was compared to the Nikkei 225's Wednesday close of 19,742.98.
Australian SPI futures added 0.3 percent to trade at 5,786 against the ASX 200's last close of 5,768.975.
Stocks on Wall Street gained on the back of news out of the Fed, with the Dow Jones industrials average rising 0.36 percent or 74.51 points to trade at 21,012.42. The S&P 500 notched record close, gaining 0.25 percent or 5.97 percent to finish at 2,404.39, while the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent or 24.31 points to end at the session at 6,163.02.
Markets are also likely to be watching the highly-anticipated OPEC meeting in Vienna. Major oil producers are expected to extend, and potentially deepen, output cuts in a bid to rebalance bloated oil markets.
Oil prices were slightly lower ahead of the upcoming meeting. U.S. crude was lower by 11 cents to settle at $51.36 a barrel while Brent crude edged 19 cents down to settle at $53.96.