Asia set to open higher after Fed minutes indicate plan to wind down balance sheet, OPEC ahead

Minutes released yesterday indicated that the Fed could use a system where cap limits are implemented on how much the Fed would roll off every month without reinvesting. The central bank's balance sheet is currently worth $4.5 trillion.

While the Fed also signalled that interest rates could be raised soon, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members also indicated in the minutes that "it would be prudent" to wait for more evidence that reflected the softer economic data out of the U.S. recently was transitory.

The dollar fell while stocks rose following the release of the minutes. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, traded as low as 97.093 after the news. The dollar index last traded at 97.238.