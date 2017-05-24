Here's why Trump's 3 percent GDP growth target doesn't add up

The growth in the labor force will slow further if the Trump administration pursues aggressive policies to limit immigration or expel undocumented workers already working in the U.S.

Labor force growth is one of two major drivers of gross domestic product which, simply put, measures the output of goods and services produced. More people produce more output; as the growth of the labor force slows, so does economic growth.

The other major driver of GDP growth is labor productivity; the average amount of output for each worker. Trump's GDP goal also would require a major shift in long-term productivity, which few economists see happening.

"Even (the CBO forecast of 2.3 percent GDP) would require a marked rebound in productivity growth, which is very unlikely even if the corporate tax rate is slashed," said Paul Ashworth, economist at Capital Economics.

Over the last two decades, productivity growth has slowed for reasons that economists are still debating. Some have credited the technology boom for the 1990s surge in output per worker.

Since then, productivity has fallen steadily — with a brief spurt during the Great Recession. That jump was largely due to the wave of layoffs that swept through the economy in 2007, which were much deeper than the drop in output.

One way to boost productivity is to increase the level of workers' skills and training, which allows each one to produce higher-value products and services. Trump's budget offers little support for that approach, with heavy cuts proposed for federal student loan subsidies and training programs.