Here's why Trump's 3 percent GDP growth target doesn't add up

The Trump administration's 62-page budget proposal relies heavily on a single assumption that the growth of U.S. economy will gradually accelerate to about 3 percent a year.
Administration officials point to long-term historical averages, along with beneficial impact of proposed tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, to justify that forecast.
"The foundation for the plan is 3 percent growth. In fact, that is Trumponomics," budget director Mick Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.
But despite repeated assertions that the goal is attainable, the Trump administration forecast has faced widespread skepticism since candidate Donald Trump first floated it during last year's campaign.
"This budget relies on absurd economic projections and pretend revenues that no credible economist would validate," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said at the House budget hearing.
That view is widely shared by private economists, along with former budget officials like Jim Nussle, director of the Office of Management and Budget in the George W. Bush administration.
From the Congressional Budget Office to the International Monetary Fund to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, no one is forecasting U.S. economic growth approaching the Trump administration's core assumption.