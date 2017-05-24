    ×

    Economy

    Here's why Trump's 3 percent GDP growth target doesn't add up

    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds a briefing on President Trump's FY2018 proposed budget in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.
    Jim Bourg | Reuters
    The Trump administration's 62-page budget proposal relies heavily on a single assumption that the growth of U.S. economy will gradually accelerate to about 3 percent a year.

    Administration officials point to long-term historical averages, along with beneficial impact of proposed tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, to justify that forecast.

    "The foundation for the plan is 3 percent growth. In fact, that is Trumponomics," budget director Mick Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.

    But despite repeated assertions that the goal is attainable, the Trump administration forecast has faced widespread skepticism since candidate Donald Trump first floated it during last year's campaign.

    "This budget relies on absurd economic projections and pretend revenues that no credible economist would validate," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said at the House budget hearing.

    That view is widely shared by private economists, along with former budget officials like Jim Nussle, director of the Office of Management and Budget in the George W. Bush administration.

      From the Congressional Budget Office to the International Monetary Fund to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, no one is forecasting U.S. economic growth approaching the Trump administration's core assumption.

      In testimony to the House panel, Mulvaney said the rosy 3 percent scenario is critical to the success of Trump's agenda, which includes balancing the federal budget. Without it, he conceded, the government won't collect enough in tax revenues to make the numbers work.

      "I have news for you, both parties: if we do not get to 3 percent growth, it is unlikely we will ever balance the budget again," he said.

      But South Carolina Republican Mark Sanford wasn't buying it.

      "This budget presumes a Goldilocks economy," said Sanford. "It assumes that the stars perfectly align with regard to economic drivers."

      Like many economists, Sanford cited the long-term decline in the growth in the labor force as a major headwind to economic growth.

      Since the 1970s, when women entered the U.S. workforce in large numbers, the growth of the pool of U.S. workers has slowed, in part because aging baby boomers are retiring for good.

      More recently, as jobs have become easier to find, discouraged workers have been returning to the workforce. But the growth rate remains far lower than that in past decades.

      The growth in the labor force will slow further if the Trump administration pursues aggressive policies to limit immigration or expel undocumented workers already working in the U.S.

      Labor force growth is one of two major drivers of gross domestic product which, simply put, measures the output of goods and services produced. More people produce more output; as the growth of the labor force slows, so does economic growth.

      The other major driver of GDP growth is labor productivity; the average amount of output for each worker. Trump's GDP goal also would require a major shift in long-term productivity, which few economists see happening.

      "Even (the CBO forecast of 2.3 percent GDP) would require a marked rebound in productivity growth, which is very unlikely even if the corporate tax rate is slashed," said Paul Ashworth, economist at Capital Economics.

      Over the last two decades, productivity growth has slowed for reasons that economists are still debating. Some have credited the technology boom for the 1990s surge in output per worker.

      Since then, productivity has fallen steadily — with a brief spurt during the Great Recession. That jump was largely due to the wave of layoffs that swept through the economy in 2007, which were much deeper than the drop in output.

      One way to boost productivity is to increase the level of workers' skills and training, which allows each one to produce higher-value products and services. Trump's budget offers little support for that approach, with heavy cuts proposed for federal student loan subsidies and training programs.

