HP shares pop on earnings beat, which CEO credits to focus on PC hot spots

HP Inc. saw its shares rise more than 3 percent after hours, amid better-than-expected quarterly results boosted by "pockets of growth" in the PC market.
The enterprise technology company posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, excluding items, on revenues of $12.39 billion in the second fiscal quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of 39 cents per share on revenues of $11.93 billion.
The company called it a "breakthrough quarter," as both the personal systems and print businesses both grew for the first time since 2010. Revenue was up 7 percent from a year ago, while adjusted earnings fell 2 percent from the year-ago period.