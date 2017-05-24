Microsoft reportedly buys Israeli cybersecurity firm Hexadite

Hexadite founded in Tel Aviv in 2014 and now headquartered in Boston, specializes in investigating cyberattacks and mitigating damage to systems by using machine learning. It can be integrated in existing firewall solutions. The company maintains an R&D center in Israel.

Microsoft had earlier been reported to be negotiating a takeover of Israeli startup Cloudyn, according to the Calcalist.

Some notable Microsoft cybersecurity acquisitions of Israeli startups include cloud security firm Adallom for a reported $320 million, and Secure Islands for close to $80 million, both in 2015. It also bought enterprise security firm Aorata in 2014.

Hexadite had raised $10.5 million in seed capital so far, coming from HP's investment arm, HP Ventures, as well as from venture capital Ten Eleven Ventures and YL Ventures. There has not been any comment so far from either the companies or the investors.